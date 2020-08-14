Domestic incident: Virginia Beach Police ask residents to avoid Craftsman Drive

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Just before 9:30 p.m. on August 13, police asked Virginia Beach residents to avoid the 1100 block of Craftsman Drive.
That's near the Providence Green apartment complex.
A tweet from Virginia Beach Police said they were responding to a domestic incident in that area.
A spokesperson for the department said the initial call about the domestic incident came in around 6:40 p.m. There were still police crews responding by 9:45 p.m.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as police release more information.
Photos from a reporter at the scene showed multiple police cars and at least one fire truck in the area.