Crime

Domestic incident: Virginia Beach Police ask residents to avoid Craftsman Drive

Just before 9:30 p.m. on August 13, police asked Virginia Beach residents to avoid the 1100 block of Craftsman Drive.
Credit: Angelo Vargas
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Just before 9:30 p.m. on August 13, police asked Virginia Beach residents to avoid the 1100 block of Craftsman Drive.

That's near the Providence Green apartment complex.

A tweet from Virginia Beach Police said they were responding to a domestic incident in that area.

A spokesperson for the department said the initial call about the domestic incident came in around 6:40 p.m. There were still police crews responding by 9:45 p.m.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as police release more information.

Photos from a reporter at the scene showed multiple police cars and at least one fire truck in the area.

Credit: Angelo Vargas
