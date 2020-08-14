Domestic incident: Virginia Beach Police ask residents to avoid Craftsman Drive

Just before 9:30 p.m. on August 13, police asked Virginia Beach residents to avoid the 1100 block of Craftsman Drive.

That's near the Providence Green apartment complex.

A tweet from Virginia Beach Police said they were responding to a domestic incident in that area.

A spokesperson for the department said the initial call about the domestic incident came in around 6:40 p.m. There were still police crews responding by 9:45 p.m.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as police release more information.

Police activity in the 1100 block of Craftsman Drive for a domestic related call for service. Please stay clear of the area if possible. More to follow as information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/HCEAiuGHSz — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) August 14, 2020