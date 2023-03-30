Man found guilty of manslaughter in deadly 2020 shooting on Holland Road in Virginia Beach

28-year-old Dornell Marcus Collins Jr. was convicted of voluntary manslaughter and possession of a firearm on school property for the July 2020 shooting.

A Virginia Beach man was found guilty of manslaughter for a 2020 shooting on Holland Road that left a 29-year-old man dead.

Dornell Marcus Collins Jr., 28, was convicted of voluntary manslaughter and possession of a firearm on school property, the Virginia Beach Commonwealth's Attorney said on Thursday.

Police said the shooting happened on the night of July 22, 2020, in the 3300 block of Holland Road.

Nicholas Arthur Lutz, of Chesapeake, was walking home from a bar with a friend when prosecutors said they encountered Collins "and exchanged words with him."

At one point Collins took out a gun and shot Lutz multiple times, before standing over him and shooting Lutz again.

Collins was arrested several hours later, where he claimed the shooting was self-defense.

Prosecutors said a book bag left behind at the crime scene was linked to Collins, and bullets, casings, and the gun were all forensically linked to collins.