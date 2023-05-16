Hampton police investigate shooting that left man, woman dead

The shooting happened in the 400 block of Alleghany Road, which is right off Victoria Boulevard.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating a shooting in the Wythe area of the city that left a man and woman dead early Tuesday morning.

When officers got there, the two victims were in the roadway with gunshot wounds. Medics pronounced them dead on the scene.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from an argument, which escalated into a fight. During the fight, the suspect fired a gun, which struck the two victims, according to police.

The Hampton Police Division didn't share any suspect information but said the shooting is being investigated.

The victims' names won't be shared until their families are notified.

If you have any information that could help investigators, reach out to the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-562-5887. People can also send an anonymous tip by visiting P3 Tips.