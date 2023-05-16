Hampton police investigate shooting that left man, woman dead

The shooting happened in the 400 block of Alleghany Road, which is right off Victoria Boulevard.

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating a shooting in the Wythe area of the city that left a man and woman dead early Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened in the 400 block of Alleghany Road, which is right off Victoria Boulevard.

When officers got there, the two victims were in the roadway with gunshot wounds. Medics pronounced them dead on the scene.

Police identified the victims as 42-year-old Benita J. Mozelle and 26-year-old Troy L. James.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from an argument, which escalated into a fight. During the fight, the suspect fired a gun, which struck the two victims, according to police.

The Hampton Police Division didn't share any suspect information.

“This is nothing new,” said a woman who did not want to be identified.

The woman said she got off of the bus nearby and heard the argument around 11:30 Monday night.

“I came up Seminole [Road]," she said." Everybody could hear it. It was too much.”

Then, she heard gunshots.

“I seen the bullet, one come by here and you could see the fire off of it,” said the woman.

She said as she approached Alleghany Road, she saw several people in the middle of the street.

“When I got down here, there was a guy sitting here in the middle of the street crying and the lady was crying and the kids were crying," she said.

About a dozen evidence markers could be seen on the ground as investigators processed the scene. Detectives even searched a home on the street and canvassed the area to speak with neighbors.

A man who did not want to be on camera said his cousin is the woman killed and says she tried to stop the fight that played out overnight. He said their family is now left trying to figure out how she ended up in the middle of gunfire.