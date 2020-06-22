Man arrested for double shooting in Virginia Beach Twin Canal Village

Derrell Lee Oglesby is accused of shooting two men and faces a few charges in connection to the crime. Both men weren't severely hurt.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police arrested a man for his alleged role in a double shooting that sent two other men to the hospital Sunday night.

The two shootings happened in the 3700 block of Whitney Court and the 3800 block of Keelboat Circle. Officers were sent to both locations around 9:08 p.m.

Police said both men had gunshot wounds and were rendered aid at both scenes, before being transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.