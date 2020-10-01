NORFOLK, Va. — Doumar's Cones and Barbecue is looking for a person who stole from a waitress.

The business posted on Facebook Thursday claiming man stole money from a waitress and took off with his tray and food. The post claimed the person was about 20 years old.

He was last seen driving a Chrysler or Acura with front end damage. The restaurant also said he was traveling with a young woman wearing a headband who is also in her late teens or early 20s.

The restaurant did not say how much money the person took.

Doumar's asked anyone who recognizes the alleged culprit or his car, please call the Norfolk police crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

