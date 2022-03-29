Man found dead in Norfolk home; police investigate as homicide

Downing D. Mclean was found dead in a home Monday afternoon.

NORFOLK, Va. — Police in Norfolk are investigating a homicide after finding a man dead inside a home.

Officers found the man in a home in the 3000 block of Sewells Point Road at around 3:35 p.m. on Monday. That's in the Sherwood Forest area of the city.

At the time, he was suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The man, identified as 32-year-old Downing D. Mclean, of Virginia Beach, died before responders could get him to a hospital.

Officials didn't share any information about how he was killed or any possible suspects.