One man injured in drive-by shooting in Hampton

Police said the man was had non life-threatening injuries.

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division said they are investigating a drive-by shooting Monday.

Officials responded to the 300 block of West Chamberlin Avenue around 5 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot injuries. They also located a vehicle that had been hit.

Police said the initial investigation revealed the suspect was driving by when they shot the victim. Hampton police are still investigating the motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting.

HPD said there is no suspect information at this time and the victim sustained non life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Callers whose tip leads to an arrest could be rewarded up to $1,000.