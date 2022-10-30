x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

2 hurt in drive-by shooting in Chesapeake

The victims were high school-aged boys, the Chesapeake Police Department said.
Credit: Allison Bazzle, 13News Now
File photo

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Two high school age boys are recovering after a drive-by shooting in Chesapeake Saturday just after 11 p.m., the Chesapeake Police Department said. 

Officers responded to the 1700 block of Acorn Street and learned that a gold SUV had driven past the area, and people inside the vehicle fired several shots, the department said. 

Two teenage boys were hit in the shooting. 

The SUV then drove off. 

Both victims were taken to the hospital. One of the teens was seriously injured, but the other is expected to be ok, the department said. 

There was no further information available Sunday morning, but the investigation was ongoing. The department said more info will be released when it is available, and anyone with information on the situation is encouraged to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. 

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Newport News school board member faces charges brought by ex-girlfriend, a city councilwoman

Before You Leave, Check This Out