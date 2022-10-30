2 hurt in drive-by shooting in Chesapeake

The victims were high school-aged boys, the Chesapeake Police Department said.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Two high school age boys are recovering after a drive-by shooting in Chesapeake Saturday just after 11 p.m., the Chesapeake Police Department said.

Officers responded to the 1700 block of Acorn Street and learned that a gold SUV had driven past the area, and people inside the vehicle fired several shots, the department said.

Two teenage boys were hit in the shooting.

The SUV then drove off.

Both victims were taken to the hospital. One of the teens was seriously injured, but the other is expected to be ok, the department said.