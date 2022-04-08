Police investigate drive-by shooting on North King Street in Hampton

Police said his injuries were non-life-threatening, and he refused to be transported to the hospital.

HAMPTON, Va. — A 19-year-old man was shot in Hampton Friday evening.

Hampton police responded to the 900 block of North King Street at around 5:15 p.m.

That's where officers found the man who was struck by gunfire. Police said his injuries were non-life-threatening, and he refused to be transported to the hospital.

Police said the initial investigation shows the victim was in a parking lot when he was grazed by gunfire from a passing vehicle.

Police are still investigating the motive and circumstances surrounding the incident.