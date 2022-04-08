Police investigate drive-by shooting on North King Street in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — A 19-year-old man was shot in Hampton Friday evening.
Hampton police responded to the 900 block of North King Street at around 5:15 p.m.
That's where officers found the man who was struck by gunfire. Police said his injuries were non-life-threatening, and he refused to be transported to the hospital.
Police said the initial investigation shows the victim was in a parking lot when he was grazed by gunfire from a passing vehicle.
Police are still investigating the motive and circumstances surrounding the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting P3Tips.com.