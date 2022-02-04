Hampton police: 18-year-old injured in drive-by shooting on North King Street

Investigators believe an 18-year-old man was walking through a parking lot when he was struck by gunfire from a passing vehicle.

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division said an 18-year-old man was shot on North King Street on Saturday night.

The incident happened in the 1200 block of North King Street, which is close to an intersection with Mercury Boulevard. Around 10:15 p.m., dispatchers got a report of a shooting at that location.

At the scene, officers found a victim who had been hit by gunfire. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the victim was walking through a parking lot when he was struck by gunfire from a passing vehicle. The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident are being investigated.

If you or anyone you know has information that will help the police, contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting P3Tips.com.