Driver arrested after Chesapeake police find stolen vehicle on I-464

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A driver was arrested Monday morning after Chesapeake police officers found a vehicle on Interstate 464 that was allegedly stolen.

The vehicle was found on the interstate between Poindexter Street and Freeman Avenue, which is close to the South Norfolk area of the city, around 8:20 a.m., according to the Chesapeake Police Department.

Officers pulled the driver over and took them into custody.

Police didn't provide any further information but said it is being investigated.