Police: Driver in custody after stealing, crashing truck into Norfolk building

Norfolk police say a person was arrested after crashing a stolen vehicle into a building in the 4600 block of East Princess Anne Road.

Authorities are seeking answers after a person crashed a stolen vehicle into a building in the Azalea Garden Road area on Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson for the Norfolk Police Department said officers were called around 7:20 a.m. to the 4600 block of East Princess Anne Road. A truck reportedly hit a building there.

According to the officers, the driver of the truck was arrested at the scene. They did not release any information on that person's identity.

No one was injured from the crash, police said.