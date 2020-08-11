Driver flees after striking, killing moped operator in Chesapeake

People who witnessed the accident followed the vehicle to where it stopped, where police arrested the driver.

According to a police department spokesperson, this happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Hoover Avenue, in South Norfolk. The vehicle, a 2005 Ford Taurus, was traveling southbound on Hoover Avenue when the driver attempted to make a left-hand turn onto Buckland Street and struck the moped which was traveling the opposite direction on Hoover Avenue.

The driver of the Taurus then fled the scene. However, people who witnessed the accident followed the vehicle to where it eventually stopped in the 1800 block of Martin Avenue. The witnesses then saw the driver get out of the car and go to the rear of the residence at that location.

Chesapeake Police officers then arrived at that location and took the driver into custody.

The operator of the moped died at the scene of the accident.