Driver injured in crash, following Norfolk police chase; arrests made

Norfolk police say multiple people were arrested overnight after a pursuit that went into Portsmouth. The driver crashed into another vehicle.

NORFOLK, Va. — Authorities were led on a chase overnight after one driver refused to stop.

Norfolk police tweeted on July 18, around 12:13 a.m. that a person was left with minor injuries after a pursuit happened.

The police chase went into Portsmouth. According to officers, the driver leading the pursuit crashed into another vehicle. That's when they got hurt.

Officers did not provide the location of where the incident ended. They said multiple people were arrested.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Norfolk Police Department. 13News Now is working to get more information and will update the public, as more details become available.