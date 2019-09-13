NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Detectives are working to track down the man who robbed a fast-food restaurant employee at gunpoint at a drive-thru.

Police say the robbery took place at the McDonald's in the 15400 block of Warwick Boulevard in Newport News.

We're told the driver placed an order at the drive-thru and pulled up to the window where he pointed a firearm at the register and demanded cash. The employee complied and the suspect fled the area with an unknown amount of cash.

The suspect's car was described as a 4-door black pickup truck. There were three other people inside the truck at the time of the robbery.