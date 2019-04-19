NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Nine people have been arrested after a drug bust in Newport News on Thursday.

Newport News Police was called to the 800 block of Taylor Avenue around 4 p.m. after someone complained about drug and gun activity in the area.

Officers were sent to the 600 block of 16th Street where they could immediately smelled marijuana coming from inside an apartment.

While investigating, officers made contact with several subjects inside the residence, and marijuana was recovered.

Detective obtained a search warrant, and officers were able able to recover crack cocaine, marijuana, seven firearms, digital scales, and packaging materials.

Four adults and five teens were arrested.

Jayvold Royal, 19, of the 1100 block of 31st Street in Newport News (PWID Schedule I or II Drugs, PWID Marijuana, and Possession of Firearm with Schedule I or II Drugs)

Rachel Worrell, 22, of the 100 block of Doolittle Road in Hampton (PWID Schedule I or II Drugs, PWID Marijuana, and Possession of a Firearm with Schedule I or II Drugs)

Alisha Kirby, 25, of the 600 block of 16th Street in Newport News (PWID Schedule I or II Drugs, PWID Marijuana, and Possession of a Firearm with Schedule I or II Drugs)

Rakawn Turner, 23, of the no hundred block of Blackmore Drive in Hampton (Summons for Possession of Marijuana)

17-year-old male juvenile (PWID Schedule I or II Drugs, PWID Marijuana, and Possession of a Firearm with Schedule I or II Drugs)

17-year-old male juvenile (PWID Schedule I or II Drugs, PWID Marijuana, and Possession of a Firearm with Schedule I or II Drugs)

16-year-old male juvenile (PWID Schedule I or II Drugs, PWID Marijuana, and Possession of a Firearm with Schedule I or II Drugs)

15-year-old male juvenile (PWID Schedule I or II Drugs, PWID Marijuana, and Possession of a Firearm with Schedule I or II Drugs)

16-year-old male juvenile (PWID Schedule I or II Drugs, PWID Marijuana, and Possession of a Firearm with Schedule I or II Drugs)

