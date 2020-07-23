x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

crime

Duck Town Manager arrested on sexual assault charges, put on administrative leave

Christopher Layton, 50, was arrested July 15 and later released on a $5,000 bond. He faces two misdemeanor sexual assault charges.
Credit: WVEC

DUCK, N.C. — The town manager for Duck, North Carolina, was arrested on sexual assault charges July 15, released on bail and put on administrative leave from his office.

According to police, Christopher Layton, 50, faces two misdemeanor assault charges.

He was arrested from the Town of Duck administrative offices last Wednesday, taken to the Dare County Detention Center, and later released on a $5,000 bail.

Layton's trial date was set for August 21, 2020.

In the interim, the township has named Joe Heard as acting manager.

"The Town Manager is responsible for all of the day-to-day operations of the Town and also serves as the finance officer and budget officer for the Town," Duck's website said. "All employees of the Town report to the Town Manager."

RELATED: Richmond man accused of raping 12-year-old in James City County

RELATED: Attorney General Mark Herring announces elimination of Virginia's rape kit backlog

RELATED: Vanessa Guillen family calls for justice and bill in her name to protect sexual assault victims