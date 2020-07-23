Duck Town Manager arrested on sexual assault charges, put on administrative leave

Christopher Layton, 50, was arrested July 15 and later released on a $5,000 bond. He faces two misdemeanor sexual assault charges.

DUCK, N.C. — The town manager for Duck, North Carolina, was arrested on sexual assault charges July 15, released on bail and put on administrative leave from his office.

According to police, Christopher Layton, 50, faces two misdemeanor assault charges.

He was arrested from the Town of Duck administrative offices last Wednesday, taken to the Dare County Detention Center, and later released on a $5,000 bail.

Layton's trial date was set for August 21, 2020.

In the interim, the township has named Joe Heard as acting manager.