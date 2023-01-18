Man charged in Virginia Beach fight-turned-shooting pleads guilty

Earl Royster Jr. pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted malicious wounding and one count of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The man charged in a Virginia Beach shooting that left four people hurt in March 2022 pleaded guilty in court Wednesday morning.

Earl Royster Jr. pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted malicious wounding and one count of using a firearm in the commission of a felony. As part of his plea agreement, he faces a minimum of three years and a maximum of four years in prison.

He originally faced another firearm use count, but the courts agreed to nolle prossed it. That means the charge is withdrawn but can be brought back by prosecutors at a later time.

Royster will return to court to be sentenced on April 25.

The shooting happened on March 25, 2022, in front of West Beach Tavern on Cleveland Street after a fight broke out among a group of people.