Bond denied for suspect in shooting outside West Beach Tavern that left 4 injured

Police said 40-year-old Earl Royster is one of the shooters involved in the incident that injured Royster and three other people.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach judge denied bond for one of the suspects involved in the shooting outside West Beach Tavern Saturday morning. Four people were injured, one of them being 40-year-old Earl Royster Jr. Authorities arrested him days after the shooting.

Royster rolled into the courtroom in a wheelchair for his bond hearing Thursday morning. The lead investigator who testified said surveillance video captured the shooting and showed Royster firing a gun.

The investigator said he spoke with Royster who said he came to the West Beach Tavern to see his nephew. Royster’s nephew is a rapper who performed at the club that night.

A Virginia Beach judge denied Earl Royster bond this morning.



Police say he’s one of the shooters involved in the incident on Cleveland St in front of West Beach Tavern over the weekend.



Prosecutors said Royster told police an argument started outside between his nephew and others. According to Royster, those other people had guns. Royster said he and his nephew then went to their car across the street and got an assault rifle. The lead investigator said an independent witness heard Royster say, “I’m going to shoot this b--- up.”

Royster told police he fired his gun first and then others started shooting. The investigator said the surveillance video showed a brief pause in the shooting. Then, Royster reemerged and started shooting towards the club again.

Royster went to the hospital after the incident. Once released, officers got a warrant to arrest him.

The investigator told the judge surveillance footage doesn't show an argument prior to the shooting. Authorities don't have the gun Royster used in the shooting. Investigators are working with Royster's nephew and his girlfriend to retrieve it.