Man arrested on several gun, assault charges after Virginia Beach fight-turned-shooting

Earl Thomas Royster Jr. was charged with three counts of malicious assault and three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man was arrested in connection to a shooting that left four people injured late Friday night.

According to police, the incident took place in the 5000 Block of Cleveland Street, in front of West Beach Tavern, after a fight broke out among a group of people.

Police said the people involved in the fight started shooting at each other, so nearby officers intervened. That's when detectives say both the officers shot at a person with a gun. That person ran away, and by Tuesday, it was still unclear if they got hit with a bullet.

On Monday, police arrested 39-year-old Earl Thomas Royster Jr., of Chesapeake. Royster was charged with three counts of malicious assault and three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

He's currently being held in the Virginia Beach Correctional Center with no bond.

The second suspected shooter from the incident has yet to be identified.