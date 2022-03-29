Man arrested on several gun, assault charges after Virginia Beach fight-turned-shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man was arrested in connection to a shooting that left four people injured late Friday night.
According to police, the incident took place in the 5000 Block of Cleveland Street, in front of West Beach Tavern, after a fight broke out among a group of people.
Police said the people involved in the fight started shooting at each other, so nearby officers intervened. That's when detectives say both the officers shot at a person with a gun. That person ran away, and by Tuesday, it was still unclear if they got hit with a bullet.
On Monday, police arrested 39-year-old Earl Thomas Royster Jr., of Chesapeake. Royster was charged with three counts of malicious assault and three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
He's currently being held in the Virginia Beach Correctional Center with no bond.
The second suspected shooter from the incident has yet to be identified.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Virginia Beach Police Detective Bureau at 757-385-4101 or anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.