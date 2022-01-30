x
Police: 1 man hurt in shooting on I-64 near Big Bethel Road in Hampton

Virginia State Police blocked lanes for several hours while investigating the shooting of a 28-year-old male driver.

HAMPTON, Va. — A shooting on I-64 led police to temporarily block all eastbound lanes near the Big Bethel Road overpass Sunday night.

According to Virginia State Police, the interstate shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. 

A 28-year-old male driver was shot and taken to Riverside Regional Hospital. He is expected to recover. 

Police reopened lanes at mile marker 260.9 in Hampton after nearly three hours. 

The victim was driving an army green Dodge Charger with black tinted windows and Virginia license plates, according to VSP.

Virginia State Police is asking anyone with information or witnesses driving in the area of I-64 eastbound near J. Clyde Morris Boulevard and Hampton Roads Center Parkway around the time of the incident, to call police at (757) 424-6800 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.  

