Edenton, N.C. Police: Two people wanted for trying to burglarize ATM machine

EDENTON, N.C. — Police in Edenton, N.C. are looking for two people they say tried to burglarize an ATM machine early Sunday morning.

According to a spokesperson for the Town of Edenton, officers from their police department responded to a burglary alarm at a location on the W. Queen Street near S. Broad Street.

After further investigating the cause of the alarm, police determined that two unidentified individuals tried to break into a Southern Bank ATM at that location.

They said surveilance video shows two people - a man and a woman - trying to break in to the machine. The woman is wearing a black hooded jacket and black leggings, and the man is wearing a black hooded jacket and navy blue coveralls. Both suspects were wearing black face masks and gloves.

The two suspects arrived and left in a white Ford F150 pickup truck with Virginia registration plate XUX-6497. The vehicle had WarwickMechanicalGroup.com and the number 35 on the tailgate. The truck had a silver ladder rack and red and yellow gas cylinders in the bed.

Edenton Police contacted Warwick Mechanical Group, which is based in Newport News, Va. They learned that this vehicle is assigned and stationed at a job site in Elizabeth City, NC at the new Sentara Albemarle Medical Center.

Edenton Police notified the Elizabeth City Police Department, which confirmed that the pickup truck was reported stolen from a work site with the keys left in the vehicle.

Late Sunday afternoon, Edenton Police reported that Chowan County Sheriff’s Deputies located the vehicle in the 1200 block of Wharf Landing Road.

Edenton Police have also contacted the FBI for additional assistance and "alerted other agencies in Virginia and North Carolina about these two unknown individuals."

“This is a perfect example on the importance of having an alarm system and video surveillance at your home or your business. Our 911 center received the phone call at 5:17 am, EPD received the call from dispatch at 5:17 am, and EPD arrived on scene at 5:19 am,” Edenton Police Chief Henry King said. “It’s evident that our unknown suspects knew they could not complete their task because of the alarm and fled the area quickly.”

Edenton Police are now seeking camera/doorbell/dash footage from anyone in the area of West Queen Street and Wharf Landing Road between 5:17 AM and 9:00 AM while they try to locate the two suspected burglars.