Man suffering from life-threatening injuries following Portsmouth shooting

Police said the shooting happened Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Effingham and Jefferson Streets.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police in Portsmouth are investigating a shooting that happened near the Norfolk Naval Shipyard on Thursday.

Investigators said an adult man was shot in Portsmouth near the intersection of Effingham Street and Jefferson Street around 3:44 p.m. He was taken to a local hospital suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Police are currently investigating the incident and have not released any details about what may have led to the shooting or if there are any suspects.