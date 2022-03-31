Man suffering from life-threatening injuries following Portsmouth shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police in Portsmouth are investigating a shooting that happened near the Norfolk Naval Shipyard on Thursday.
Investigators said an adult man was shot in Portsmouth near the intersection of Effingham Street and Jefferson Street around 3:44 p.m. He was taken to a local hospital suffering from life-threatening injuries.
Police are currently investigating the incident and have not released any details about what may have led to the shooting or if there are any suspects.
If you have any information that may help detectives, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip online at P3Tips.com.