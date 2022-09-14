Elderly residents targeted in Portsmouth home invasion

The home invasion was caught on camera and happened in broad daylight.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — An elderly couple's home was robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight Wednesday.

The Portsmouth Police Dept. said it happened near the 2600 block of Turnpike Road just before 2 p.m.

Police said two suspects entered the home and ordered the two elderly residents to get inside of a linen closet at gunpoint.

"Ya'll get in the closet. Get in the closet right now," one of the suspects is heard saying in the surveillance video.

According to PPD, the suspects then stole a safe and a wallet. No injuries were reported.