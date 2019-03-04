PLYMOUTH, Minn. — A 35-year-old Wayzata Public Schools employee is charged with exposing himself to students.

Plymouth Police say they received a complaint that a paraprofessional at Gleason Lake Elementary had exposed himself to a number of children. Based on their investigation, officers arrested Matthew Gordon Bowers of Hopkins.

According to a criminal complaint, a 7-year-old child said Bowers was pushing her and two other girls on the swing, wearing red pajamas with zippers. In a forensic interview documented in a search warrant, the girls said they were playing a game with Bowers in which they would unzip his pajamas, exposing his penis.

The complaint states that the girls told forensic interviewers that they saw Bowers' penis, and that he continued pushing them on the swing while he was exposed.

According to the complaint, the two children also told interviewers about another "game" in the school library in which they pulled Bowers' pants down "only a little bit," and he then "pulled them down farther." They both said they saw his penis at that time.

Bowers told investigators that one of the children unzipped his pajamas while he was pushing them on a swing, and that he immediately stopped pushing them, told them it was inappropriate, and walked away.

Bowers is charged with two counts of indecent exposure to a minor, and two counts of fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct. All are gross misdemeanors.

Wayzata Public Schools Superintendent Chace Anderson sent a letter to parents Tuesday night, saying Bowers has served as a paraprofessional and school Home Base program assistant at Gleason Lake Elementary School since 2006, and was a Home Base program assistant at Greenwood Elementary School in the summer of 2016.

Home Base is Wayzata Public School's childcare program for kids in grades K-5.

"The district placed Mr. Bowers on administrative leave immediately after receiving complaints against him. An investigation into the allegations is pending," Anderson wrote.

"Our top priority is always the safety and well-being of our students," he added, asking parents with questions or concerns to email him.