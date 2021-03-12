2 Elizabeth City schools on lockdown, student arrested after firearm and drugs found on bus

School resource officers found the firearm and drugs during a stop at River Road Middle School.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A high school student in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, was arrested Wednesday morning after school resource officers found a firearm and drugs on a bus.

According to the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), the SROs found the firearm and drugs during a stop at River Road Middle School around 9:20 a.m. They allegedly belonged to a student at Northeastern High School.

In cooperation with the Elizabeth City Police Department and the city's school system, officers and staff are searching the buildings at Northeastern High School and River Road Middle School.