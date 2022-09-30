Man charged with woman's murder in Elizabeth City

29-year-old Derontre Rashad Bell is charged with the murder of Erin Gibbs.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A man has been arrested in the shooting death of a woman in Elizabeth City earlier this month.

The Elizabeth City Police Department said 38-year-old Erin Gibbs was shot near the 500 block of West Grice Street on September 23. Medics took Gibbs to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center to be treated, but she had to be airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where she later died.

On Friday, police arrested 29-year-old Derontre Rashad Bell for Gibbs' murder.

Bell is currently being held without bond.

The police department didn't share information about what led to the shooting.

The shooting remains an active investigation and police ask that anyone with information to call 252-335-4321 or the Crime Line at 252-335-5555.