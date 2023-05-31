Elizabeth City man sentenced to 7 years for child porn

Along with his sentence, 59-year-old Brian Keith Corp will get 10 years of supervised release.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — An Elizabeth City man was sentenced to seven years in prison for possession of child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

According to the Department of Justice, 59-year-old Brian Keith Corp pleaded guilty to one count of receipt of child pornography on January 3.

Court documents show that investigators received a tip in March 2021 that Corp had uploaded five files of CSAM.

"A full forensic examination revealed over 5,500 files containing CSAM, including images and videos depicting the sexual abuse of toddlers," the DOJ said.

While on pretrial release, Corp was on the run for several days. Authorities ultimately found him in Virginia.