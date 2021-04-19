Elizabeth City man convicted of several armed robberies, sentenced to 13 years in prison

Marcus Alexander Waldo was convicted of robbing a Family Fare once, and a Dollar General twice, in Elizabeth City.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Monday, the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina announced a sentence of 13 years for an Elizabeth City man convicted of three robberies.

A release from the Department of Justice (DOJ), 20-year-old Marcus Alexander Waldo was found guilty of participating in a string of armed thefts between October 2019 and January 2020.

The robberies took place:

October 22, 2019: Family Fare on Route 17 S, Elizabeth City

October 29, 2019: Dollar General on Oak Stump Road, Elizabeth City

January 21, 2020: Dollar General on Oak Stump Road, Elizabeth City

The release said in all three robberies, Waldo pointed a gun at the clerk, demanded money and then fled.

He was arrested after police found clothing described by the clerks at his home, along with a gun, ammunition and stacks of money.