Elizabeth City Police: 3 others hurt, but alive after shooting that killed 3 people

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — After three people were killed in a shooting on Thursday, the Elizabeth City Police Department shared that others had been hurt in the gunfire.

Friday evening, Larry James, Sr., the interim chief of police for the city, shared details about the tragic night near Perry and Jordan streets.

Three people were killed: 18-year-old Jaquan White from Elizabeth City, 39-year-old Takeyia Berry from Manteo and 3-year-old Allura Pledger, also from Manteo.

Three others were hurt.

James said a 40-year-old man and a 29-year-old man had both been treated and released from Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. A 20-year-old man was taken to that hospital and later transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. He was still there Friday night.

All of the injured men live in Elizabeth City.

James said police recovered "multiple" shell casings from the scene. He didn't say about how many they'd found.

“The shooting last night, it’s like somebody hit me with a brick," Michael Brooks said, the Third Ward Councilman in Elizabeth City.

He represents people from the neighborhood of the shooting.

“Heard about it soon after it happened, just a block away. The part that irritates me is that we have to care. This has been a senseless murder. That’s what it is, a murder," Brooks said.

At the time of the update, there hadn't been any arrests made related to the case.

Investigators are still looking into this shooting, but James said the police department thinks it was isolated.