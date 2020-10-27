x
Crime

Elizabeth City Police arrest man suspected of September hit-and-run

The Elizabeth City Police Department arrested 24-year-old Manuel Guadalupe Gonzalez on felony charges related to "hit and run with serious injury."
Credit: Elizabeth City Police Department
Manuel Guadalupe Gonzalez, 24, of Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Monday night, the Elizabeth City Police Department arrested 24-year-old Manuel Guadalupe Gonzalez on felony charges related to "hit and run with serious injury."

He had been wanted since a September 24 incident on Weeksville Road, where a pedestrian was hurt.

Officers were patrolling Native Dancer Court when they saw Gonzalez get out of a car, and arrested him.

He also faces drug possession and speeding charges.

The Elizabeth City man is being held in the Albemarle District Jail on a $27,000 bond.

