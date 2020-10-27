Elizabeth City police find man dead on Lane Street

Officers went to the 400 block of Lane Street after someone found the body of 29-year-old Tacoruis Anduwann Sutton.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — The Elizabeth City Police Department said Tuesday it was investigating a man's death after someone found his body around 5:30 a.m.

A release from the department said officers were sent to the 400 block of Lane Street after someone found the body of 29-year-old Tacoruis Anduwann Sutton. His last known address was in that block.

Police have not said what appeared to have killed Sutton.

If you know anything that could help police, call Detective Sergeant Eddie Graham at 252.335.4321, or the area crime line at 252.335.5555.