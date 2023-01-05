Elizabeth City Police give update to shooting that injured 8-year old boy

Police arrested Randall Ivan Ferguson Friday for a shooting that happened Monday on Speed Street near Madrin Lane.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Elizabeth City Police held a press conference a week after a shooting left a 17-year old teenager and 8-year old child injured from gunshot injuries.

Police arrested 19-year old, Randall Ivan Ferguson for the shooting that happened on Speed Street and Madrin Lane.

Ferguson is charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, two counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling, and discharging a weapon in city limits.

Elizabeth City leaders gave a press conference to reassure the public that their city is safe.

"We are dedicated to keeping this city safe, we will do whatever needs to be done to make sure this happens," said Kirk Rivers, Elizabeth City Mayor.

The shooting impacted more than just the street blocks where it occurred. Elizabeth City's Parks and Recreation Department said all youth activities stopped at a nearby park where children played 'Tee ball.'

"We did that to make sure police were able to complete their investigation free of any incidents involving our youth," said Sean Clark, Director of Elizabeth City's Parks and Recreation Department.

Both victims of the shooting are recovering at home. Police said the 8-year-old boy was outside playing when someone shot him in the arm. A 17-year-old boy was also struck in the leg.

Chief Webster said numerous people started shooting, but they don’t know exactly how many. He added that this is the fifth person under the age of 18 shot in Elizabeth City since February.

In February, three teens and one adult were shot at the Walker Landing Apartments.