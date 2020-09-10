x
Elizabeth City police searching for hit-and-run suspect

Police are searching for 25-year-old Manuel Gonzalez who's wanted for a hit-and-run that took place near Elizabeth City State University.
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Police in Elizabeth City are working to track down a 25-year-old man accused of hitting a pedestrian in September then driving away from the scene.

Authorities have taken out warrants for Manuel Guadalu Gonzalez, 25, who is wanted for felony hit-and-run.

Police say the warrant stems from an incident on Sept. 24 where someone hit a person at the intersection of Herrington and Weeksville Roads near Elizabeth City State University.

Officers urge anyone who knows anything about Gonzalez's whereabouts to call Elizabeth City police at 252-335-4321 or the Crime Line at 252-335-5555.

