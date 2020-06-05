Elizabeth City robbery escalates to car chase, suspect hits several vehicles trying to escape

Joe E. Robinson of Elizabeth City was arrested on multiple felony charges when he was finally caught by law enforcement.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — The Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office said it responded to a call about a robbery in Elizabeth City shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday.

It escalated to a car chase that involved multiple law enforcement agencies.

According to an afternoon release, before deputies could reach the scene of the robbery in the 1600 block of Nixonton Road, the suspect left that area in a small truck.

The sheriff's office said from there, the North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries and the North Carolina Highway Patrol helped track down the suspect, Joe E. Robinson.

Law enforcement found his truck near Peartree Road and Perkins Lane, and gave chase.

Robinson, of Elizabeth City, struck several vehicles in an attempt to evade law enforcement. The sheriff's office did not say how many vehicles he hit.

The sheriff's office, in conjunction with the Division of Marine Fisheries and Highway Patrol, caught Robinson in a parking lot at 1910 Weeksville Road.

He was arrested and has been charged with multiple crimes, including breaking and entering, larceny, possession of stolen goods, assault with a deadly weapon, driving while impaired, reckless driving and flee to elude. Several of those charges are felonies.