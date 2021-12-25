Christmas Eve shooting leaves man hurt in Elizabeth City

Police responding to reports of gunshots learned a man inside a home was struck in the head by gunfire.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Police are investigating after gunfire in an Elizabeth City neighborhood injured a man inside a home.

The Elizabeth City Police Department said they received reports of about 15 to 20 gunshots heard in the area of Roanoke Avenue shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

As officers responded to the area, they learned a man had been shot in the head inside a home in the 400 block of Salem Drive. The victim, a 40-year-old man, was taken to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, where he was treated and released for non-life-threatening injuries.

There's no word on any possible suspects at this time, or what may have led to the shooting.