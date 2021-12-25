Christmas Eve shooting leaves man hurt in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Police are investigating after gunfire in an Elizabeth City neighborhood injured a man inside a home.
The Elizabeth City Police Department said they received reports of about 15 to 20 gunshots heard in the area of Roanoke Avenue shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
As officers responded to the area, they learned a man had been shot in the head inside a home in the 400 block of Salem Drive. The victim, a 40-year-old man, was taken to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, where he was treated and released for non-life-threatening injuries.
There's no word on any possible suspects at this time, or what may have led to the shooting.
Police ask that anyone who may have information call the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321, or the Crime Line at (252) 355-5555. You will remain anonymous.