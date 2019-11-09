ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Police in Elizabeth City need your help to find the suspect in a shooting earlier this month.

On Wednesday morning, Police went to the Travelers Inn on North Road Street after receiving a tip through the Crime Line that a shooting suspect was there.

The suspect, 22-year-old Caprie Anthony Paige, was not there, however.

Paige is wanted in connection with a shooting incident that happened on Edge Street in Elizabeth City on September 2.

Paige faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and damage to personal property. No one was actually injured in the shooting.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

The College of the Albemarle, which is located near the Travelers Inn, is currently on lockdown as a precautionary measure due to a "police situation in close proximity." It is not immediately clear if it is due to the search for Paige.

If you know anything about this shooting or have information to Paige's whereabouts, you're asked to call the Elizabeth City Police Department at 252-335-4321 or the Crime Line at 252-335-5555.