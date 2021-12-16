'The first step' | Loved ones of slain Elizabeth City shooting victims relieved after police arrest suspect

The Elizabeth City man accused of killing a toddler, mother and a teenager sits in a jail cell. He was on the run from authorities for nearly two weeks.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Exactly two weeks since that deadly night in Elizabeth City, 13News Now learned a team of law enforcement agencies captured the alleged gunman, 34-year-old Ricky Etheridge, Jr.

Etheridge is accused of murdering three people, including 18-year-old Jaquan White. More charges are pending, since the December 2 shooting also left three other people injured.

Tiffany Griffin is one of Jaquan's aunts.

"This brings us a lot of peace," said Griffin. "The nature of what [Etheridge] did is just not normal for any kind of human being. He didn't care who was there. He didn't care who he killed. He was just killing."

One of Jaquan's cousins, Andrea, says there's comfort knowing Etheridge is behind bars.

"Deep down, it truly won't bring them back. But what we can do, is see to it that someone like him can't hurt any more people," said Andrea.

Etheridge is also suspected of killing 39-year-old Takeyia Berry and her 3-year-old daughter, Allura Pledger.

"Takeyia was such a bright light," said Allura's aunt, Andrecia Vespa. "She was so, so smart and her daughter mirrored that."

Relatives say the slain victims were innocent bystanders.

"It has lifted a load off of our shoulders to know we can go to the next step, of getting justice," said Vespa. “This is the first step and we don’t rest here.”

The families also understand Jaquan died shielding Allura from bullets.

"He understood and cared about everyone around him," Andrea added.

Loved ones told 13News Now they've held onto their faith since this tragedy unfolded two weeks ago in Elizabeth City. They're grateful to everyone who has shown support since.

Police are holding Etheridge in the Norfolk jail without bond. He is expected in court Friday.

"That’s just the beginning of a process that’s going to take, maybe a while. But that’s the first step," said Griffin.