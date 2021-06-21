Elizabeth City woman arrested, accused of scamming employer out of $55,000 with fake medical bills

Between 2018 and 2020, Ramada Plaza of Kill Devil Hills paid out $55,446.91 to cover forged medical bills allegedly from a pain specialist.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — An Elizabeth City woman was arrested and charged with Forgery (3 counts) and Obtaining Property by False Pretense (3 counts) after investigators said she turned in fake medical bills to her employer, leading the company to pay her tens of thousands of dollars.

The North Carolina Department of Insurance (NCDOI) said that Geneva Louise Harris, 55, turned in the medical bills between the start of 2018 and December 2020.

In those two years, Ramada Plaza of Kill Devil Hills, where Harris worked, paid out $55,446.91 to cover charges that supposedly came from Comprehensive Rehabilitation & Pain Specialists.

Those bills turned out to be forgeries.

The Elizabeth City Police Department worked with special agents to arrest Harris on June 16.

The charge of Obtaining Property by False Pretense is a felony.

The NCDOI said she's due in Dare County District Court on July 17.