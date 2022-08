Police said the man is expected to survive.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man was hospitalized after a shooting in Portsmouth Monday.

According to a tweet from the Portsmouth Police Dept., the incident happened near the intersection of Randolph Street and Elm Avenue.

That's where officers found a man with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital; police said he is expected to survive.