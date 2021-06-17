Employee arrested after Peeping Tom incident at Williamsburg Premium Outlets

A woman told James City County police she saw a hand holding a phone over the top of a dressing room door at the Polo Ralph Lauren store.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Police arrested an employee at Williamsburg Premium Outlets after a customer told them she saw a phone pointing at her while she was in a dressing room.

The woman contacted officers on June 11 and said she was in the Polo Ralph Lauren store when she saw the phone and a hand come over the dressing room door.

The investigation led officers to Elijah Nicholas Carle Rice, 23, of James City County.

Officers arrested the store worker on Thursday and took him to Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.

Police said Rice faces a charge of Peeping or Spying into a Dressing Room.

If you know anything else about this incident, you can call Logan English at 757-603-6033 or email English at logan.english@jamescitycountyva.gov. You also can call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.