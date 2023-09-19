'Enough is enough' | Police chiefs in Portsmouth, Newport News address latest crime statistics

13News Now is taking a look at how two Hampton Roads cities are approaching their response to recent acts of violence gripping some of their communities.

Example video title will go here for this video

Police chiefs in two Hampton Roads cities are laying out their plans to tackle the crime plaguing some of their communities.

In a livestreamed chat with the Chief session on Facebook Tuesday evening, Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew answered our questions about the city's homicide rate.

Across the water in Portsmouth, Chief Stephen Jenkins became passionate at the podium while giving an update to city council.

Both outlined crime statistics from this year and compared them to figures from the same time period last year.

Overall, they said non-fatal shootings are down in their respective cities; however, the numbers show just as many or more gun violence victims died from their injuries.

"Enough is enough," Chief Jenkins exclaimed during a special session in council chambers. Part of his message was that it's going to take everyone working together and putting differences aside to curb gun violence.

RELATED | Portsmouth Police Chief shares current homicide rates in crime update to city council members

"Let's be clear. These crimes are being committed within our city by individuals who look like me against individuals who look like me. This is a problem, and we need to be real with the conversation we're having," Jenkins added.

As of Sept. 17, 2023, the city has had 29 homicides. Portsmouth recorded 28 during the same time period last year.

However, Chief Jenkins also pointed out the overall rate of violent crimes year-to-year has slowed considerably since 2021.

"Because we are in the fight. We are making strides within the city," he said.

Furthermore, Jenkins identified ABC store and car larcenies as some major challenges.

Meanwhile, Newport News has seen 35 homicides so far this year. That's four more than the tally for all of 2022.

"I'm concerned if we have one homicide. That's a loss of life," said Chief Drew. "How we're responding is we're staying vigilant."

Drew put the figures in perspective, saying 74% of the homicides this year involve people who know each other and roughly 40% happen inside cars or homes.

He said his officers are putting in work, "We've recovered or removed about 150 more firearms than we have this time last year."

650 illegal guns recovered this time last year

800 year-to-date in 2023, according to Drew

The chief also noted crime is down by double digits in areas like the Aqueduct Apartments and Marshall Courts.

"We've had a focus there," said Drew. "And it's not just been police. It's been grassroots organizations, it's been our churches, it's been our communities working together, apartment managers working with us."