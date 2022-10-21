Chowan County inmate who escaped using toothbrush captured in Currituck

Authorities just arrested Russell Heath, an escaped Chowan County inmate, in Currituck, North Carolina.

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities just arrested Russell Jay Heath, an escaped Chowan County inmate, in Currituck, North Carolina.

He was arrested at 12:45 p.m. Friday by the Currituck SWAT team.

Heath had been on the run since Thursday morning. He allegedly escaped after holding staff members hostage with a makeshift weapon, formed from a toothbrush.

"The individual had sharpened the toothbrush on the ground to ultimately make a homemade weapon and then threatened jail staffers," Chowan County Chief Deputy John McArthur said yesterday.

No one was hurt in the interaction. However, McArthur said those deputies spent the next eight hours trapped in a jail cell.

"I have spoken to both of those staff members who went through that traumatic experience. There has not been enough time for this to sink into them for just how much danger they were in," he said.

Heath was initially held in jail for a non-violent financial crime.

Thursday, McArthur said Heath would face an additional five charges when he was captured for his escape. Those include two charges of second-degree kidnapping - outstanding, and two charges of assault on a government official, and a charge for escaping a local county jail.

Friday, when McArthur announced his arrest, he shared gratitude with the community.