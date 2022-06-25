Escaped Portsmouth inmate back in custody

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Dovon Khyri Jones, the 36-year-old man who was on the run after escaping the Portsmouth City Jail Thursday, is back behind bars after a traffic stop, the Portsmouth Sheriff's Office said.
Just after noon Saturday, Under-Sheriff Marvin Waters and the department’s K9 Master Deputy took Jones into custody without any trouble following a traffic stop in a Wal-Mart parking lot, the office said.
Sheriffs said they relied on a Crime Line tip and extensive surveillance to find Jones, whom they considered dangerous while on the run.
The investigation into this situation is ongoing.