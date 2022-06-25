Escaped Portsmouth inmate back in custody

The man escaped the Portsmouth City jail Wednesday, and officials said the search would not end until they found him.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Dovon Khyri Jones, the 36-year-old man who was on the run after escaping the Portsmouth City Jail Thursday, is back behind bars after a traffic stop, the Portsmouth Sheriff's Office said.

Just after noon Saturday, Under-Sheriff Marvin Waters and the department’s K9 Master Deputy took Jones into custody without any trouble following a traffic stop in a Wal-Mart parking lot, the office said.

Sheriffs said they relied on a Crime Line tip and extensive surveillance to find Jones, whom they considered dangerous while on the run.