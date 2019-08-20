RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond Police Department said an escaped prisoner has been found and arrested in Philadelphia, PA.

The man, 38-year-old Ameer Ali, is from the 500 block of Young Mill Lane, Newport News. He was able to get away from police while in an SUV that was taking him to the Justice Center.

Police said he was found in Philadelphia, PA Monday morning. The manhunt led police from Virginia to North Carolina to Philadelphia.

Ali is being charged with obstruction of justice, destruction of property, petit larceny, failure to appear, conspiracy to distribute cocaine and possession with intent to distribute.

In August, Ali had been found at the Richmond Greyhound Bus Terminal and detained on a drug warrant issued by the Newport News Police Department.

Police said the escape occurred at around 3:40 p.m. on August 19 at the intersection of Leigh and Belvedere Streets.

Although handcuffed with his hands behind his back and buckled into the back passenger-side seat, Ali was able to move his hands to the front of his body, unbuckle the seatbelt, unlatch the side door, and escape.

The Department will review the incident to determine if the transporting officer had followed proper transport protocols.

Police officers described Ali as a light-skinned black male, who stands at 5’ 11” tall, and weighs about 215 pounds. He has short hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a light blue shirt and blue jeans.

