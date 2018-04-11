ATLANTA -- Late Saturday afternoon, Atlanta police found a 37-year-old man dead from multiple gunshot wounds inside a garage at a southwest Atlanta home.

Preliminary investigative information indicates the victim, later identified by the Fulton County Medical Examiner's office as Sutton Tennyson, ex-fiancé of Angela Simmons, had been talking in the driveway at a home in the 600 block of Jewel Drive, S.W., with another man shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday.

angela simmons instagram post (2)_1541354408978.JPG.jpg
Reed, Kristen

RELATED | Man found shot to death in garage of southwest Atlanta home

Investigators said the conversation escalated and the suspect shot Tennyson several times before leaving the scene in an as-yet unidentified car.

Police are continuing their investigation.

Man shot to death in southwest Atlanta garage
01 / 07
A man was found shot to death in a garage at a home in southwest Atlanta after an apparent dispute with two others, according to police.
02 / 07
A man was found shot to death in a garage at a home in southwest Atlanta after an apparent dispute with two others, according to police.
03 / 07
A man was found shot to death in a garage at a home in southwest Atlanta after an apparent dispute with two others, according to police.
04 / 07
A man was found shot to death in a garage at a home in southwest Atlanta after an apparent dispute with two others, according to police.
05 / 07
A man was found shot to death in a garage at a home in southwest Atlanta after an apparent dispute with two others, according to police.
06 / 07
A man was found shot to death in a garage at a home in southwest Atlanta after an apparent dispute with two others, according to police.
07 / 07
A man was found shot to death in a garage at a home in southwest Atlanta after an apparent dispute with two others, according to police.
© 2018 WXIA