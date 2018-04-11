ATLANTA -- Late Saturday afternoon, Atlanta police found a 37-year-old man dead from multiple gunshot wounds inside a garage at a southwest Atlanta home.

Preliminary investigative information indicates the victim, later identified by the Fulton County Medical Examiner's office as Sutton Tennyson, ex-fiancé of Angela Simmons, had been talking in the driveway at a home in the 600 block of Jewel Drive, S.W., with another man shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday.

Reed, Kristen

RELATED | Man found shot to death in garage of southwest Atlanta home

Investigators said the conversation escalated and the suspect shot Tennyson several times before leaving the scene in an as-yet unidentified car.

Police are continuing their investigation.

Man shot to death in southwest Atlanta garage

© 2018 WXIA