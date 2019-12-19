HAMPTON, Va. — A former Hampton police detective pleaded guilty on Wednesday to conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

Court documents said 31-year-old Deangelo Freeman conspired with local drug dealers while he was a detective in the Special Investigations Unit of the Hampton Police Division. Documents said he was associated with several people who were selling large amounts of cocaine.

Those people included Alex Burnett who owned 9Rounds Gym in Hampton Town Center. Investigators said he was the ring leader of the operation and a member of the Bloods gang.

Investigators said Freeman worked with the following people to move drugs throughout Hampton Roads:

Charles McMillan, AKA “Cee Mack

Charles Bailey, Jr.

Mario Deyon Barrett, AKA “Rio”

Jordan Davis

Stanley Freeman, AKA “Pacman”

Freeman admitted to providing information to Burnett about an ongoing federal criminal investigation. He got his information while serving as a narcotics detective and participating in the investigation of Burnett.

The information provided by Freeman included the identity of a confidential informant. The information he provided compromised the investigation and helped Burnett distribute drugs.

Freeman pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison and a maximum of 40 years in prison when sentenced on April 23, 2020.