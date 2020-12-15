Ex-Hampton police detective sentenced for drug conspiracy

32-year-old Deangelo Freeman will spend six years behind bars after he pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute cocaine.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A former Hampton police detective was sentenced to six years in prison after earlier pleading guilty for conspiracy to distribute over 500 grams of cocaine.

Court documents said 32-year-old Deangelo Freeman conspired with local drug dealers while he was a detective in the Special Investigations Unit of the Hampton Police Division. Documents said he was associated with several people who were selling large amounts of cocaine.

Those people included Alex Burnett, who owned 9Rounds Gym in Hampton Town Center. Investigators said he was the ring leader of the operation and a member of the Bloods gang.

Freeman admitted to providing information to Burnett about an ongoing federal criminal investigation. He got his information while serving as a narcotics detective and participating in the investigation of Burnett.

The information provided by Freeman included the identity of a confidential informant. The information he provided compromised the investigation and helped Burnett distribute drugs.