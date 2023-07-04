Ex-Portsmouth officer faces federal indictment for sexually assaulting teen

The federal charge comes because the assault happened while Cleshaun Cox was on duty and in police uniform.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A former Portsmouth police officer convicted on state charges of abducting and sexually assaulting a teenager in 2019 is now facing a federal indictment.

Cleshaun Cox is charged with one federal count of "deprivation of rights under color of law." The federal charge comes because the assault happened while Cox was on duty and in police uniform.

The assault happened on May 27, 2019. Court documents stated Cox followed a 17-year-old girl home, then told her to drop off a friend who was with her. At that point, he reportedly told her to follow him to Victory Boulevard.

The court documents said Cox told her to park, get into his car and leave her phone and keys in hers. Cox then drove the girl to the 1300 block of Victory Boulevard where he raped her before taking her back to her own car. The girl drove home after that.

Court records show Cox pleaded guilty in 2021 to abduction and carnal knowledge of a child.

The federal indictment, filed on June 27, states: "Cox, while acting under color of law, willfully deprived Victim 1 of her fundamental right to bodily integrity, a right secured and protected by the Constitution and laws of the United States" when he assaulted her.